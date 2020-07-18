Kashmir reports 5 more Covid-19 deaths, J&K tally 236

Jammu and Kashmir reported five more deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to the virus in J&K to 236, officials said on Saturday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that one death each was reported from Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

Among the deaths, sources said that three were reported at SKIMS Soura and two at SMHS hospital.

Regarding Bandipora, they said an 80-year-old covid-19 positive died at SKIMS Soura late last night.

The octogenarian was admitted on July 11 as a case of “hypertension, Community Acquired Pneumonia with shock with MODS.” “She died at 11.p.m. last night,” a senior doctor at SKIMS told GNS.

With these deaths, 219 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.

Regarding Anantnag patient, they said, the deceased was a 55-year-old from Sallar with “COPD, diabetes and bilateral pneumonia.”

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (24), 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Kupwara (13), 11 each in Jammu and Pulwama , Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), Doda (2) and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Kathua.