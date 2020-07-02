Kashmir reports 7th COVID-19 death in a day; J&K tally now 114

The death toll due to covid-19 rose to 114 in Jammu and Kashmir as a 60-year-old Srinagar resident died at a hospital here. So far, seven people have died due to the virus today—three each at SMHS hospital and SKIMS Soura here while one death has been reported at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the covid-19 management in the Valley.

A resident of Habba Kadal area of Srinagar, the sexagenarian was admitted to the CD hospital on June 29, Dr Salim Tak, hospital’s Medical Superintendent, told GNS.

“He was diabetic, hypertensive and was suffering pneumonia and other ailments,” he added.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, told GNS that a 65-year-old man with “bilateral pneumonia” from Kulgam district died this afternoon. “His sample was taken as soon as he was admitted to the hospital yesterday and it came out to be positive for the virus,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Choudhary said, a 75-year-old man from Budgam district and a 65-year-old from Batamaloo Srinagar with underlying ailments including hypertension and bilateral pneumonia died at the hospital. “The woman was also suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Both of them were admitted yesterday (Wednesday),” he added.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS three persons died at the hospital today and among them includes a 65-year-old resident of Tarigam Kulgam who was admitted on June 23. “He was referred from GMC Anantnag in view of B/L CAP with ARDS. The patient was Covid positive and died at 2:30 p.m.,” he said.

Earlier, 55-year-old and 65-year-old men from Kulgam and Baramulla districts respectively died at the tertiary care hospital.

Professor Jan said that the quinquagenarian from Yaripora area of Kulgam was admitted on June 22 and died 12:10 a.m.

“He was known case of hypertension with (type-2 diabetes) with multifocal Encephalopathy (brain disease),” he said.

Another patient—the sexagenarian from Baramulla’s Sopore town also died ten days after admission to the hospital.

“The patient was hypertensive, T2DM (type-2 diabetes) with Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) and he had sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 3:05 a.m.” Professor Jan said.

With the deaths, 114 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 101 from the Valley and 13 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 27 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (18), Kulgam (16), Shopian (12), nine each from Anantnag and Budgam, Jammu(8), Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.