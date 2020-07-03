Health, Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 5:06 PM

Kashmir reports second death of the day; J&K COVID-19 toll 119

“He was admitted on July 2 and had bilateral pneumonia and heart ailments,”
File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK
File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

Kashmir Valley on Friday reported two deaths due to covid-19, taking the fatality count due to virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 119.

Officials said that the deaths took place at SHMS and CD hospitals and include an 80-year-old from Rajbagh Srinagar and a 70-year-old from Baramulla. 

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent SMHS, told news agency GNS that the octogenarian died at around 12:30 a.m.

“He was admitted on July 2 and had bilateral pneumonia and heart ailments,” he said.

Earlier, a 70-year-old male patient died at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients, Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr Salim Tak told GNS. “The patient, who was shifted to CD hospital on July 2, was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” he said.  Sources said the deceased was running a medical shop.  

With these deaths, 119 people so far have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 105 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 28 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (19), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Budgam (10), Anantnag (9),  Jammu(8), Kupwara (6), Pulwama (four), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

