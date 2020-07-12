Kashmir reports three more COVID19 deaths; J&K toll 174

Kashmir Valley has reported three more deaths due to covid-19 on Sunday, taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 174.

All these deaths were reported from SKIMS Soura and includes a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar and two women— one 80-year-old woman and other 47-year-old-old— from Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura told GNS that the sexagenarian from Gulab Bagh was admitted on July 9. Suffering from community acquired pneumonia (CAP) and other underlying ailments, the man was sampled for covid-19 on July 10 and came out positive next day, he said. “The patient was shifted to Ward 2A and Expired on at 03:25 a.m. today with his cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest .”

Regarding the octogenarian woman, a resident of Budoo Kulgam, Professor Jan said that she passed away at 01:50 a.m. with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest. “She was admitted on June 26 as a case of ADHF ppt CAP with AF”.

As regards the 47-year-old woman from Kulgam, Professor Jan said that she died at 02:20 a.m. “with cause of death being cardiopulmonary arrest.”

“The patient was admitted on July 10 and was a known case of HTN T2DM ,CKD With CAP,” he added.

With these deaths, 157 people in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu division have died so far due to the virus.

Srinagar district with 43 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (32), Kulgam (20), Shopian (16), Anantnag (14), Budgam (12), Jammu (10), Kupwara (9), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), two each in Doda and Ganderbal while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.