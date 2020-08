The University of Kashmir on Monday announced the postponement of MBBS exams till further notice, officials said.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the MBBS examinations (Regular/Supplementary) for which date sheets have been already issued by the University of Kashmir have been postponed till further notice,” said an official.

Controller of Examinations, Prof Farooq A Mir said fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately, later.