Kashmir University ranked 19th among 70 best Public state Universities of India

The Kashmir University has secured the 19th position among the best 70 public state universities in India as per the annual ranking of Universities by the Outlook magazine for the year 2020.

The ranking has been done by Outlook to help the students to make an informed choice for pursuing their higher studies.

The university has been given aggregate 631.74 points out of 1000 after analyzing its performance in various parameters like academic and research excellence, industry interface and placement besides other parameters as well.

The varsity has got 272.63 points in academic and research excellence while 129.88 points in industry interface and placement. The university has also scored 77.06 points in terms of availability of infrastructure and other facilities while 97.92 points in governance and admission. The university has secured 54.25 points in diversity and outreach programs.

Earlier, the university got 48th position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2020, scoring 46.99 points among the Indian universities.

In May this year, the Kashmir University was accredited ‘A+ Grade University’ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) as well. The NAAC ranking improved from ‘A’ grade awarded to the varsity in 2012 which later expired in 2016.