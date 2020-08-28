Kashmir University to conduct BG 1st Semester Exam through online mode

The University of Kashmir will conduct the BG 1st Semester Examination through the ONLINE mode in view of the Covid19 pandemic.

A notification issued by Controller of Examination on Friday reads: “In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the requirement of social distancing thereof, the Vice-Chancellor has been pleased to authorise the conduct of BG 1st Semester Examination (Batch 2020 Regular/Backlog/Fresh Private) through Online Mode strictly as per guidelines notified by the University through Assistant Registrar Academic vide Notification No. F(UG-Exam-Gudelines)Acad/KU/20 dated June 9, 2020 regarding the Mode and Method of UG Examination 2020.”

“Practical Examination in this regard shall also be conducted strictly as per the guidelines notified by the Assistant Registrar Academic vide Notification No. F (Gudelines-Pract-Exam-UG)Acad/KU/20 dated 25-08-2020,” the notification reads.

The guidelines/notifications cited above are available on the University website.