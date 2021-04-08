Kashmir University VC, Registrar, other officers condole demise of ex-VC Prof Riyaz Punjabi

Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and other officers and functionaries of the varsity Thursday condoled the demise of Prof Riyaz Punjabi, former vice-chancellor of the University.

Recalling the contributions of Prof Punjabi as KU Vice-Chancellor (from 2008 to 2011) as well as his rich academic and literary pursuits, Prof Talat and Dr Mir prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul while expressing their deep sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Prof Punjabi’s contributions to the growth and development of this university will always be remembered and recalled, they said, as per a statement issued by the varsity.

Image source: Kashmir University

Dean of Academic Affairs, Dean Colleges, Dean Research, Deans of various Faculties on the campus, Heads of teaching Departments, Officers of the Registry and members from the ministerial staff also condoled the sad demise of Prof Riyaz Punjabi and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.