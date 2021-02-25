Kashmir willow wicker products to be made available on e-commerce platforms

Kashmir willow wicker products are set to attain new heights through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Myntra under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

For the Willow Wicker Project Ganderbal, domain expert having vast experience in working with natural plant fibres – KADAM has been engaged for the development of the Cluster, the spokesman said.



He said the project will lead to creation of self-sustaining Producer Company (PC) of the artisans that would be directly linked to the markets.



Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, along with Assistant Director Handicrafts Ganderbal visited the cluster and under took an overall assessment of the project.



He was briefed that skill assessment of at least 150 artisans has been completed and these artisans are being further involved in product development and skill upgradation trainings.



Under the project, 10 cooperatives of the artisans in the cluster have been registered and it is expected that more cooperatives would be formed and would be linked with the project in future.



Shah, during his interaction with the artisans, said efforts are being made to upgrade the skills of the artisans and provide them with required financial and infrastructural support.



Under the Willow Wicker Project, self-sustainable enterprises of the artisans which would be connected with the markets at both national and international levels would be created.



Meanwhile, the Director appreciated the new products developed in the cluster and assured the artisans that marketing avenues in the upcoming events of Khelo India, Tulip Garden and Delhi Haat would be provided to them.