Kashmiri female student alleges assault by landlady in Delhi, called a 'terrorist'

A Kashmiri female student was allegedly assaulted and called a “Terrorist” by her landlady in the presence of a cop and was later framed in a theft case in South Delhi’s Lajpat nagar locality on Wednesday night, reported The Telegraph India.

Noor Bhat who hails from Srinagar alleged that the landlady had barged into her flat when she had gone to her cousin’s place.

She said that the landlady had taken away her furniture and cash worth rupees twenty thousand, her passport and other belongings.

Noor said that she received a call from the landlady, Taruna Makhija, around 7.30pm asking her to return immediately.

“I was shocked to find the door had been broken and many of her belongings missing when I reached home after an hour,” she said.

She started video recording the scene when Makhija, accompanied by a man, came in and began verbally abusing her. Noor alleged that a police constable, called by Makhija, was present when the landlady threatened to burn her face with a cigarette.

“You are a terrorist, you spread terrorism. Your father is a terrorist,” Noor quoted Makhija as telling her.

The landlady also allegedly grabbed Noor by her shoulder and scratched and pulled her by the hair. Bhat tweeted a photo of scratch marks below her neck.

Late on Wednesday night, Bhat took to social media to narrate her predicament in a series of tweets.

So my landlady enters my house along with a man , that i have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends ‘TERRORISTS’ just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture.— Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

“So my landlady enters my house along with a man that I have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends ‘TERRORISTS’ just because we are from KASHMIR, that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and (took away) our money, furniture,” wrote Noor, who graduated from Amity University recently.

She told Telegraph India that she was feeling scared and was staying with her cousin.

Responding to her tweets, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said: “This is shocking & shameful. The DCW team is in touch. We’ll ensure action.”