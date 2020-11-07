Kashmiri IRS officer to join J&K administration on deputation

A Kashmiri Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer will be joining the Government of J&K on the deputation basis next week.

Raja Yaqoob Farooq, who hails from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district has qualified civil services examination conducted by UPSC in 2013 and subsequently he was allocated IRS, Income Tax departments.

Yaqoob is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Income Tax in Delhi NCR Circle. He has mostly discharged his duties in the investigation wing of Income Tax.

This is the first of its kind deputation for a J&K based central civil services officer.

Earlier, an IRAS officer had joined GAD, UT of J&K government on deputation and was subsequently posted in the Government of J&K.

Interestingly last week, MHA has written to the entire Group A organized central service cadre controlling authorities to give willingness of the officers who want to serve in the UT of J&K and Ladakh on deputation in the wake of acute shortage of officers.

It is pertinent to mention that there are more than 100 officers in central services from J&K who have qualified the civil services exam in the last few years and have got an opportunity to serve in the Government of India.