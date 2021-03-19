Kashmir's historic Badamwari to open for visitors from March 21

The famed Badamwari in Srinagar which is witnessing an almond bloom will open for visitors from March 21, officials said today.

“Tourism Department is organising cultural evening at Badamwari Garden from 4PM to 6 PM on March 20 (Saturday) to announce its opening and the garden will be open for [the] general public from March 21 (Sunday),” said an official.

He said Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez along with Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr. GN Itoo will be present at the cultural evening.

Notably, Greater Kashmir had on Thursday reported that the garden was surprisingly out of bounds for visitors despite the almond bloom.