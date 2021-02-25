Kashmir's iconic Dal Lake among 12 'Swachh Iconic Places' selected for intensive clean-up in 4th phase

The world famous Dal Lake, the flagship attraction of Kashmir tourism, has figured among twelve iconic sites under Phase-IV of ‘Swachh Iconic Places’ [SIPs] issued by the union Ministry of Jal Shakti, officials said on Thursday.

As per a handout, the SIPs include Ajanta Caves, Maharashtra; Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh; Kumbhalgarh Fort, Rajasthan; Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan; Ramdevra, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan; Golconda Fort, Hyderabad, Telangana; Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha; Rock Garden, Chandigarh; Dal Lake, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir; Banke Bihari Temple, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh; Agra Fort, Agra, Uttar Pradesh and Kalighat Temple, West Bengal.

The initiative aims at enhancing the experience of both domestic and foreign visitors by improving the sanitation and cleanliness standards at and around the sites, it said.

As per the handout, the objective of SIP is to achieve a distinctly higher level of Sanitation/Cleanliness at these places, especially on the peripheries and in approach areas.

The project is being coordinated by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Culture and the concerned State/UT governments.