Jammu
Kathua,
June 15, 2020

Kathua police station resumes functioning after cops recover from COVID-19

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

A police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday resumed functioning after remaining closed for over a fortnight following three policemen testing positive for coronavirus.

The police station was declared ‘out of bounds’ on May 30.

“Happy to inform that all personnel of Kathua PS (police station) have reported negative for Corona. The PS is opened for Public,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said in a tweet.

A police official said the police station resumed normal functioning this morning.

“The three policemen have not joined their duties as they are still under home quarantine despite getting cured of the infection,” he said.

He said the woman police station in Kathua handled public complaints in this period.

Kathua, one of the 10 districts of Jammu region bordering Punjab, has recorded 159 coronavirus cases, of whom 145 are those who have returned from various parts of the country and abroad during the lockdown. While 71 patients have recovered, the rest are undergoing treatment.

Jammu region witnessed a total of 1,163 cases till Sunday evening. Seven people have died and 411 have been cured.

