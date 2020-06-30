Kathua records first COVID-19 death, J&K toll 97

The Kathua district of Jammu division on Tuesday recorded the first death due to Corona virus pandemic, taking the total number of deaths in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to 97.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a woman, aged 85, died due to Covid-19 after remaining under treatment for a long time.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua, Shailendra Mishra informed that it is the first death due to COVID-19 in the district.

He said that the woman who was under treatment since long, died today morning.