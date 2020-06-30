Health, Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 9:26 AM

Kathua records first COVID-19 death, J&K toll 97

the woman who was under treatment since long, died today morning.
GK Web Desk
Jammu ,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 9:26 AM
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK
File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

The Kathua district of Jammu division on Tuesday recorded the first death due to Corona virus pandemic, taking the total number of deaths in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to 97.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a woman, aged 85, died due to Covid-19 after remaining under treatment for a long time.

Trending News
File Representational Photo

COVID-19: 52-yr-old Baramulla resident dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 98

File Pic

Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight, searches underway

Baramulla court rejects bail applications of 2 in NDPS cases

Cable TV operators urge Govt to lift ban on Islamic channels

Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua, Shailendra Mishra informed that it is the first death due to COVID-19 in the district.

He said that the woman who was under treatment since long, died today morning.

Related News