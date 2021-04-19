India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 2:20 PM

Kejriwal announces six-day COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi starting tonight

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 2:20 PM
Photo Couresy: @ArvindKejriwal/Twitter
Photo Couresy: @ArvindKejriwal/Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday in view of an exponential rise in corona virus cases and the city’s health system being stretched to its limits. 

In the last few days, the daily cases of COVID-19 have been around 25,500 and the health system in Delhi is under tremendous pressure, he said while addressing an online press conference.

Trending News
Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

A boy sells umbrellas on a rainy day in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area on April 6, 2021. GK File /Aman Farooq

Weather improves in Kashmir, but more rain forecast

Greater Kashmir

Adobe co-founder who helped develop PDF dies

File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Authority of Panchayats being undermined: Congress

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Kejriwal said.

Noting that the decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one, Kejriwal appealed to migrants in the city not to leave Delhi.

The government will take good care of them, he assured.

Latest News

26 smartphones recovered, handed over to owners in J&K's Poonch

Image for representational purpose only. [File: Mir Wasim/ GK]

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir's Shopian

A healthcare worker checks the nasal swab taken for COVID-19 testing at Jammu railway station on Sunday April 18, 2021. Mir Imran/GK

Centre to provide fresh insurance cover to 'COVID-19 warriors'

A boy sells umbrellas on a rainy day in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area on April 6, 2021. GK File /Aman Farooq

Weather improves in Kashmir, but more rain forecast

Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, Kejriwal said, adding that wedding ceremonies with a limit of 50 people will be allowed and special passes issued for the purpose.

Tagged in , ,
Related News