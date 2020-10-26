Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement: Netizens in Kashmir express their love and support

Two days after Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian born Muslim mixed martial arts (MMA) artist, announced his retirement from the game, netizens in Kashmir have expressed their love and support for the player.

“29 men tried. 29 men failed. Alhamdulillah. Khabib Nurmagomedov retires undefeated and unmatched #UFC254,” wrote Twitter user Hashir Zahoor.

“The Undefeated, Undisputed, Lightweight Champion of the World. 29-0 Khabib “the Eagle” Nurmagomedov Retires after putting Justin Gaethje to sleep via 2nd round submission at UFC 254. #khabibnurmagomedov #TWofISLAM,” wrote another Twitter user Muzamil Majeed.

Alimah Andrabi tweeted, “The Almighty will solve all our problems, if we do not lose touch with him, there are no ideal people, no matter how hard it is, in any situation, we just have to hold on to this bond, if we lose the supreme, we will lose everything. – Khabib اللهم بارك. @TeamKhabib.”

Khabib announced his retirement on 24th October from mixed martial arts after successfully defending his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

On Sunday, Kashmir Twitter colloquially known as ‘K-Twitter’ was filled with tweets praising the Russian fighter and his strong faith in Islam.

Khabib extended his unbeaten record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win in Abu Dhabi – his third successful title defence, having previously beaten Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, reported Sky Sports, an International TV channel.

Being a practicing Muslim, Khabib faced a number of Islamophobic incidents in his professional life both by some players and their fans.

Khabib, born in the mountainous and rugged climes of the Dagestan region of Russia, has been raised since birth to be a warrior, and not simply just a prizefighter.

Khabib’s father Abdul Manap had been a major support for Khabib and the faith of Abdul Manap was emulated by Khabib in his pressers and fighting.

Throughout his entire career, his father Abdulmanap had been by his side, guiding him to success even when he was denied visas to corner his son’s UFC bouts in the United States.