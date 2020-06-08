Khanyar resident, CRPF man die of Covid-19; J&K toll 43

A 40-year-old CRPF man, posted in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, and a 35-year-old resident of Srinagar died of Covid-19, taking the number of people who died of the novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 43, officials said on Monday.

Confirming the death of the paramilitary trooper, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS told news agency GNS that the swab samples of the 40-year-old, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was taken on June 5 which subsequently returned positive for the pathogen.

“He expired on June 7 due to cardiopulmonary arrest. The Patient was diagnosed with ARDS (Acute respiratory distress syndrome),” he added.

Sources said that the trooper was posted with CRPF’s 90 Battalion at Uranhal Anantnag.

A 35-year-old man from Miskeen Bagh Khanyar died last night at CD hospital, hours after he was shifted there from SMHS hospital where he had tested positive.

Dr Salim Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital told Greater Kashmir that the patient had tested COVID19 positive at SMHS Hospital on Sunday. “Consequently, he was shifted to our hospital last evening and died later around 11 pm,” he said.

With the latest fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 43. So far Srinagar district with 12 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag six, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian and Jammu, two each in Budgam and Kupwara while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.