Killing of Sarpanch in Anantnag a despicable act to target grassroots political structure: Karan Singh

Condemning the killing of a sarpanch in southern Anantnag district, senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Tuesday termed it as part of targeting of the grassroots political structure.

In a statement today, Singh said the “gunning down of Ajay Pandita in his orchard was a despicable act”.

“He was part of the grassroots political structure as a sarpanch, and his targeting was part of the continuing attempt to disrupt this,” said Singh, as per the statement.

He said that the killing regardless of the religious or party factors needed to be severely condemned. “That Pandita belonged to the minority community makes his killing more painful,” said Singh.