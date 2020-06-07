Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2020, 3:24 PM

Kolkata tailor dies of Covid-19 in Srinagar, J&K toll now 41

Sources said that the 38-year-old was working as a tailor at Sarai Bala in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.
File Representational Pic
Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported one more death due to novel coronavirus as swab sample of a 38-year-old tailor from Kolkata returned positive for the disease, a day after his death.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the tailor had died of “brain hemorrhage” at SHMS hospital and his swab sample was taken on the same day while his body was shifted to the mortuary.

“His test came out to be positive today,” Medical Superintend SMHS hospital told GNS.

Sources said that the 38-year-old was working as a tailor at Sarai Bala in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 41. So far Srinagar district with 11 deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, three each in Shopian and Jammu, two each in Budgam and Kupwara while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.

