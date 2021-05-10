Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 4:29 PM

KU extends last date for UG admissions till May 20

"Eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the already-issued detailed notification."
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 4:29 PM
Kashmir University. File Photo
Kashmir University. File Photo
Trending News
File photo of Naeem Akhter

PDP's Naeem Akhtar released after nearly five months from MLA Hostel, put under house detention

Representational Image. [File/ GK]

COVID-19 surge: Virtual hearing in J&K, Ladakh courts extended till May 31

Government Medical College, Srinagar. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Doctors, officials at GMC Srinagar, associated hospitals barred from sharing institutional information on social media

The University of Kashmir has extended the last date for admission to 1st-2nd Semester Choice Based Credit System Scheme for BA/B.Sc/B.ScH/B.Com/BCA /BBA/B.M.M.M.C/OCMIL (General/Honors) programme at Under-Graduate level in respective colleges up to and including May 20, 2021.

A varsity spokesman while confirming the development said the eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the already-issued detailed notification available on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in.

Tagged in , ,
Related News