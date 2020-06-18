KU, JU VCs to temporarily head Cluster University Srinagar, Jammu

The J&K government has given the charges of Vice Chancellor (VC) Cluster University Srinagar and Jammu to the VCs of the Kashmir University (KU) and Jammu University (JU).

The move comes after the government accepted the resignation submitted by the incumbent VCs of Cluster University Srinagar and Jammu.

As per the order issued by the Commissioner secretary Higher Education Department (HED), Talat Parvez Ruhella, the VC Kashmir University (KU) has been given the charge of Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) while VC Jammu University has been given the charges of Cluster University Jammu (CUJ) respectively.

The temporary arrangements have been made by the HED in exercise of the powers conferred under section-12 of the Srinagar and Jammu Cluster Universities Act 2016.

“Consequent upon the acceptance of the resignation of the Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Srinagar by the competent authority it is here by ordered that the charge of VC Cluster University Srinagar shall be held by Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad in addition to his own duties,” reads an order issued by Commissioner secretary HED.

It reads that Prof. Talat will hold the charges till the appointment of new incumbent is made by the competent authority to take over the office of the Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar.

Similarly, the charges of the VC Cluster University Jammu have been given to the Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, Prof Manoj Kumar Dhar till the appointment of new incumbent is made by the competent authority to take over the office of the Vice Chancellor Cluster University Jammu.

As already reported by this newspaper, the incumbent VCs of Cluster University Srinagar and Jammu had offered to step down from the post and submitted their resignation following the constitution of the search committee for appointment of new VCs for Cluster University Srinagar and Jammu.

The resignation was submitted to the J&K Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu who is also the Chancellor of the Universities in J&K UT.