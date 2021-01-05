KU NSS volunteer bags 1st position in J&K Youth Parliament contest

A volunteer from Kashmir University’s National Service Scheme (NSS) has bagged the first position in the ‘J&K, Ladakh Youth Parliament’ contest and has now qualified to participate as a speaker in the upcoming National Youth Parliament (NYP) Festival-2021.



The ‘J&K, Ladakh level’ contest was conducted by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in a virtual mode on January 4, 2021 for first and second winners of its district-level youth parliament contest.

The first position holder in the J&K-level contest, according to the contest guidelines, qualifies to participate in the NYP Festival-2021 in New Delhi on January 12-13.



Ms Sheikh Yamina, an active NSS volunteer, was judged on the basis of evaluation criteria including articulation, clarity of thought, content knowledge and demeanour. She earlier won the Srinagar district-level competition to qualify for the ‘J&K, Ladakh level’ competition.



The topic given to Ms Yamina, a 7th semester student of the Law Department, to speak on in the J&K-level contest was “Climate Change is a bigger threat than Covid-19.” She spoke in English language.



The jury, according to the contest guidelines, had been asked to finalise a panel of three best speakers from each State-UT Youth Parliament contest across the country out of which each first position holder would qualify to participate in the NYP Festival-2021.



KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and NSS Coordinator Dr Musavir Ahmad congratulated Ms Yamina on her achievement and wished her best for the NYP Festival-2021.



The aim of NYP-2021, conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to encourage youth to engage with public issues, develop and enhance decision-making abilities, obtain and document their opinions on their ‘Vision of New India in 2022’ and make available their views to policy makers.