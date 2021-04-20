Kashmir, Latest News
KU signs MoU with SGSU to boost sports education, activities

VCs of two varsities lead signing ceremony, vow to promote student, faculty exchange
The University of Kashmir on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Swarnim Gujarat Sports University (SGSU) to promote sports education and research alongside giving a fillip to sports activities in a big way.

The MoU was signed by Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad and Vice-Chancellor SGSU Dr Arjunsinh Rana at a modest ceremony at the KU campus.

According to the MoU, the two varsities shall collaborate in mutually-agreeable academic events for promotion of competitive sports and quality research work, including conducting adventure/sports activities, seminars and conferences for students and faculty while starting exchange programmes for research scholars and other students.

The faculty members, research scholars and students shall be allowed to make use of library resources, research laboratories, high-end instruments and equipment as and when desired, the MoU reads.

The two varsities also intend to promote the government-led Fit India Movement and establish Fit India Youth Clubs at constituent and affiliated institutions of the University of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Talat said it’s a momentous occasion for the university to sign a pact to promote not only sports activities in a big way but also give a boost to sports education and research.

“With this MoU both universities have opened their doors for students and faculty and learn from each others’ expertise and exposure,” he said, asserting that the University of Kashmir is already on job to boost indoor and outdoor sports activities at the university and college levels.

Earlier, Dr Arjunsinh Rana outlined the aims and objectives of the MoU while highlighting the activities and achievements of SGSU, a state university founded in 2011 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“Under this MoU we will be coaching 45 students from Kashmir in various sports categories while urging more students to join us in this endeavour to help them excel as world-class educators in the field of physical education and sports,” he said.

KU’s Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat gave a brief of various sports and extra-curricular activities being undertaken by the university as well as its MoUs with other institutions in areas of academics, research and extension education.

The MoU signing ceremony was also attended by top KU officers including Dean Research Prof Shakil A Romshoo, Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Dean Behavioural Sciences Prof Showkat A Shah, Coordinator Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES) Dr Nisar A Khan and Assistant Director DPES Nadeem Ahmad Dar.  

