KU to hold meet with college principals on June 04

A meeting with the college principals of all government degree colleges affiliated with Kashmir University (KU), which was scheduled on Monday, will now be held on Thursday (June 4, 2020) to discuss issues related to the undergraduate examinations.

The meeting, to be chaired by Dean Colleges Development Council, will be held at 2pm at Gandhi Bhawan and is expected to take feedback from the principals of all affiliated government degree colleges about issues pertaining to the UG examinations and chalk out an appropriate course of action in the interest of the student community, PRO examination wing of KU said.

He said the Thursday’s meeting will be held in accordance with the social distancing norms, and adherence to other safety and hygiene protocols, including use of masks.