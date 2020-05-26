Kulgam resident, 90, dies of Covid-19; J&K toll 24

A 90-year-old resident of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday died of Covid-19, taking the number of people who have died of the coronavirus disease to 24 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A resident of Khaloora Kulgam, the man was referred to SKIMS Soura from GMC Anantnag yesterday. He breathed his last around 5:45 am today, officials said.

“The patient was suffering from pneumonia with complaints of fever and breathlessness,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent of the tertiary care hospital, told news agency GNS.

He said that his sampling was done at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, which tested positive at 9:08 pm the same day.

“The patient was then shifted to an isolation facility where he died this morning,” Professor Jan added.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the virus has gone upto 4 in Kulgam and overall 24 in J&K. So far Srinagar district has the highest number of the fatalities—6 followed by Anantnag, Baramulla and Kulgam with four deaths each while Budgam and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, J&K reported 34 more positive cases and the results were confirmed at army’s command hospital in Udhampur, taking the overall count of the positive cases so far to 1702, official sources said.