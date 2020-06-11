Kulgam woman, 62, dies of Covid-19; J&K toll now 52

A 62-year-old woman from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died of Covid-19 at SKIMS Soura on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 52.

“She had cardiopulmonary arrest,” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

He said that the sexagenarian was admitted to the hospital on June 7 as a case of “acute calcular cholecystitis with hepatic flexural growth.”

“Her sample was taken on the same day and came out positive following which the patient was shifted to infectious disease ward on June 8,” he added.

With the fatality, Kulgam now has eight deaths due to the virus. So far Srinagar district with 12 fatalities has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla ten, Kulgam 8, Anantnag six, three each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.