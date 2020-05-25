Kulgam woman tests positive for Covid-19 after death; J&K toll 23

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 23 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after an elderly woman from Kulgam district of south Kashmir, who died couple of days ago, tested positive for Coronavirus.

“A 65-year-old lady from Bugam Kulgam was admitted in SMHS Hospital Srinagar on 22-5-2020 with bilateral pneumonia. She died next day and her body was kept in mortuary of GMC Srinagar. Her reports came today and she tested positive for COVID-19,” Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer covid-19 control measures at GMC Srinagar, told news agency GNS.

He said the district administration Kulgam has been informed accordingly.

CMO Kulgam, Dr Fazil Kochak told GNS the woman was admitted to SMHS hospital and had visited the facility on her own. “She was not a referred patient,” he said.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the virus has gone upto 3 in Kulgam and overall 23 in J&K. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—6 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with four deaths, Kulgam 3 while Budgam and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Udhampur.