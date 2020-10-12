India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 3:32 PM

Kushboo joins BJP after quitting Congress

She was with the DMK before joining the Congress in 2014.
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 12, 2020, 3:32 PM
Khushbu Sundar joins BJP in presence of senior BJP leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Image Source: Twitter
Khushbu Sundar joins BJP in presence of senior BJP leaders at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Image Source: Twitter

Actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Monday, hours after she quit the Congress.

Speaking to reporters at the joining ceremony, the actor from Tamil Nadu said she had come to the understanding over a period of time that if the nation has to move forward, then someone like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is needed to take the country “in the right direction and to its glory”.

Trending News

Newly-inaugurated bridges to strengthen connectivity, increase operational efficiency of defence forces: J&K Lt. Governor

IGP Vijay Kumar/GK

PSA against 3 Shopian schoolteachers as students, alumni found involved in militant activities: Cops

DGP IGP joint press conference. Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Only one militant active in Srinagar, says DGP after LeT commander killed in Rambagh gunfight

Representational Photo

Ladakh records 22 new cases, 64 more patients cured

A national spokesperson of the Congress, she resigned from the party protesting against what she called some leaders’ “dictating terms” and “suppressing” her.

She was with the DMK before joining the Congress in 2014.

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in the first half of the next year, and the BJP hopes the her induction will be a boost to it.

The BJP has long been a marginal force in the southern state where two Dravidian parties, the AIADMK and the DMK, have been the main contenders for power.

Tagged in , ,
Related News