Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

A laboratory supervisor on Thursday tested COVID-19 positive at the district hospital in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

It is after less than a month that another employee has tested positive at the hospital.

Though according to the officials, the supervisor testing positive hasn’t shut the laboratory operations unlike the first case during which a theatre was forced shut. According to the officials, none of his contacts has been quarantined yet.

The employee is originally from Sopore and has been advised to isolate himself at home, the medical superintendent, district hospital Bandipora, Dr Bashir told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the laboratory has been sanitized while the normal operations will continue.

On Thursday, Bandipora, according to the media bulletin, recorded 50 new cases, taking the active positive tally to 542 from the total of 1251 apart from 19 related deaths.