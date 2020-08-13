Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 7:38 PM

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

He said that the laboratory has been sanitized while the normal operations will continue.
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 7:38 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A laboratory supervisor on Thursday tested COVID-19 positive at the district hospital in north Kashmir’s Bandipora.

It is after less than a month that another employee has tested positive at the hospital.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

Though according to the officials, the supervisor testing positive hasn’t shut the laboratory operations unlike the first case during which a theatre was forced shut. According to the officials, none of his contacts has been quarantined yet.

The employee is originally from Sopore and has been advised to isolate himself at home, the medical superintendent, district hospital Bandipora, Dr Bashir told Greater Kashmir.

He said that the laboratory has been sanitized while the normal operations will continue.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo of M S Dhoni

Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

On Thursday, Bandipora, according to the media bulletin, recorded 50 new cases, taking the active positive tally to 542 from the total of 1251 apart from 19 related deaths.

Related News