Kashmir, Latest News
Chadoora,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 2:07 PM

Lab technician suspended for collecting Covid suspect's sample at his home in Chadoora

He has been attached in the office of CMO Budgam till further orders, it read further.
Representational Pic
A lab technician was suspended on Thursday for allegedly collecting samples of a COVID-19 suspect at his home in Durbugh village of Chadoora area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The samples later returned positive for Covid-19.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the lab technician had collected samples of a suspected person at his home, which is  against the norms.

He said following the alleged negligence, the concerned lab technician has been put under suspension.

“It has come to the notice of undersigned that you have made home sampling of one suspected at home which is totally against the norms/SOP of COVID-19 protocol and as such you are hereby placed under suspension,” read the suspension order issued by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Budgam, Dr. Tajamul.

