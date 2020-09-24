Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: September 24, 2020, 4:52 PM

Labourer dead, three soldiers among seven injured in Kupwara road accident

the accident took place near Bari Baihka, around 25 kilometers from the main town of Kupwara, at around 1:30 p.m.
Representational Pic

A labourer died and seven others, including three soldiers, were injured when an army vehicle met with an accident in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Thursday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the accident took place near Bari Baihka, around 25 kilometers from the main town of Kupwara, at around 1:30 p.m.

One labourer identified as Daulat Hussain son of Amirdeen of Marsari was killed and seven other persons including three soldiers and four labourers were injured.

The injured soldiers were identified as Subedar N S Nimbalkar, Havildar Hav-S P Sanap and Sepoy Sule Chandrakant of 216 Med. Regiment.

The injured soldiers were shifted to Military Hospital Drugmulla, they said. The injured labourers, Naveed Ahmad Khan, Javaid Ahmad Khan, Ishfaq Ahmad Khan of Marsari Chowkibal, Irshad Ahmad Katariya of Tumina, have been shifted to Sub District Hospital Kralpora for treatment where from they were referred to District Hospital Handwara for further treatment.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case (FIR no.96/2020) under section 304A, 279 and 337 IPC, a police official told GNS.

