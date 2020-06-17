India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 3:55 PM

Ladakh face-off: PM says sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain

For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important, he said.
File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh will not go in vain.

In his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus, he also said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important, he said.

Modi said India has always tried that differences do not become disputes. Later, the prime minister and those attending the meeting observed silence of a few minutes as a mark of respect for the slain soldiers.

Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

