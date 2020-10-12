Ladakh records 22 new cases, 64 more patients cured

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 22 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 5081, an official bulletin said on Monday.

With 64 more patients cured of the disease, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 980 – 739 in Leh district and 241 in Kargil district, the bulletin released this morning by the directorate of health services said.

Ladakh had recorded a total of 64 COVID-related deaths, while 4037 patients have recovered from the disease till date.

Out of 22 new cases, the bulletin said 18 were detected in Leh and four in Kargil during the past 24 hours.

It said all the 64 COVID patients were discharged in Leh on Sunday after successful treatment.