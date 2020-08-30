Health, Ladakh, Latest News
Leh,
UPDATED: August 30, 2020, 12:02 PM

Ladakh records 4 more COVID-19 deaths, toll now 32

Ladakh has reported four more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 32 in the Union Territory, officials said on Sunday.

Two deaths each linked to COVID-19 were reported from Kargil and Leh districts on Saturday, the officials said.

The death toll comprises 20 fatalities in Kargil and 12 in Leh.

On Saturday, the officials said 41 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Leh and 22 in Kargil district.

Ladakh has recorded 2,603 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in March. The officials said while 1,745 patients have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, 826 cases are still active in the twin districts 496 in Leh and 330 in Kargil.

