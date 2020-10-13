Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 3:15 PM

Ladakh records 70 new COVID-19 cases; 89 more patients recover

So far, 4,126 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 961 others are undergoing treatment.
Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: October 13, 2020, 3:15 PM
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK
File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Ladakh reported 70 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the union territory’s caseload to 5,151, an official bulletin said.

All the new cases were detected in Leh district during the past 24 hours, it said.

Trending News
Mehbooba Mufti/File Photo

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released after 14 months in detention

Representational Photo

40 travelers among 677 news covid-19 cases in J&K, total 84708

Image Source: J&K Information Department

COVID-19 testing to be intensified ahead of season of festivities, winter: Chief Secretary

Representational Photo

Eye on 'anti-social elements', DC Bandipora orders installation of CCTV cameras in offices, busy places

Eighty-nine more patients were discharged from different hospitals on Monday. Seven out of them were from Kargil district and 82 from Leh.

So far, 4,126 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 961 others are undergoing treatment.

The number of COVID-19 fatality in Ladakh stands at 64.

Tagged in ,
Related News