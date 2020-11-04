Health, Ladakh, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Leh ,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 1:50 PM

Ladakh records 84 fresh cases of COVID-19

The active positive cases in the region stand at 664 with 540 in Leh and 124 in Kargil.
File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK
Ladakh has recorded 84 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the virus caseload in the union territory to 6441, according to an official bulletin.

The union territory has recorded a total of 76 deaths, while 5701 patients have been cured of the novel disease so far.

Of the new cases, 71 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Leh district and 13 others in Kargil district, according to the bulletin released by Directorate of Health Services.

It said 30 COVID-patients – 25 in Leh and five in Kargil – were discharged after successful treatment on Tuesday.

The active positive cases in the region stand at 664 — 540 in Leh and 124 in Kargil, the bulletin said. 

