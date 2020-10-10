Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Leh,
UPDATED: October 10, 2020, 2:27 PM

Ladakh records 85 new COVID-19 cases; 346 patients cured

It said 69 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh and another 16 in Kargil district during the last 24 hours
The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 85 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the virus caseload to 4,987, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

With 346 more patients cured of the infection, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 1,038 — 772 in Leh district and 266 in Kargil district, the bulletin released by the directorate of health services said.

It said 69 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh and another 16 in Kargil district during the last 24 hours.

Ladakh had reported 63 COVID-related deaths, while 3,886 patients have recovered till Friday evening.

The bulletin said 312 COVID patients were discharged in Leh and 34 others in Kargil on Friday after their successful treatment.

