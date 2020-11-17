Ladakh records 97 fresh COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Ladakh’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 7,493 on Tuesday with 97 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 93 as four more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

All deaths and fresh cases were reported from Leh district, they said.

Of the total 93 deaths recorded so far in the union territory, 53 are from Leh and 40 from Kargil district, according to the officials.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 944. Of these, 833 are in Leh and 111 in Kargil, the officials said.

Seventy-one people were also discharged. With this, the number of those who have recovered has gone up to 6,456, the officials said.