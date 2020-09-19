Ladakh reports 59 fresh positive cases, one COVID death

Ladakh reported fifty nine fresh positive cases of COVID-19 and one more death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh have gone up to 987, including 503 in Leh district and 484 in Kargil district.

As per a media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, 59 person tested positive for Covid-19. Out of the total positive cases, 35 cases were from Leh while 24 positive cases were from Kargil district.

With the death of one more patient from Covid-19 in Kargil district, the total number of deaths in Ladakh has gone up to 48; 20 in Leh and 28 in Kargil district.

The bulletin further details that 42 more patients were discharged after the negative sample report were received by CMO Leh and CMO Kargil. Out of which 38 patients were discharged by CMO Leh and 04 patients were discharged by CMO Kargil.