Kashmir, Latest News
Leh,
UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 1:30 PM

Ladakh reports 64 fresh COVID-19 cases; 80 patients cured

73 patients were discharged in Leh and seven others in Kargil after treatment.
Sixty-four people tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the virus caseload in the Union Territory to 5,598, officials said on Monday.

With 80 more patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, the active cases in the region dropped to 917 – 755 in Leh district and 162 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Ladakh had recorded a total of 66 COVID-related deaths, while 4615 infected people have been cured since the outbreak of the disease in March.

Of the new cases, 62 persons tested positive in Leh and two others in Kargil, the officials said adding 73 patients were discharged in Leh and seven others in Kargil after treatment

