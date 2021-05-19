Ladakh, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 1:13 PM

Ladakh reports five COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, highest single-day spike this year

The overall deaths comprise 123 in Leh and 47 in Kargil as per the data.
Local Muslims performing last rites of non-local Christian who died of COVID-19 in Ladakh on May, 17 2021. [File/ GK]
Five COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ladakh on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in the union territory this year so far. 

As per government data, the fresh fatalities comprise four in Leh and one in Kargil taking the death toll to 170 in the UT. 

As per the data, 202 fresh infections- 164 in Leh and 38 in Kargil- were also reported in the UT taking the overall infections tally to 16,784.

As for the recoveries, 156 patients were discharged yesterday, 137 patients in Leh and 19 patients were discharged by CMO Kargil. 

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh UT has gone up to 1583; 1300 in Leh district and 283 in Kargil district.

