Ladakh reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 79 new cases

Ladakh has recorded two more coronavirus-related deaths and 79 fresh cases, taking the fatality figure to 98 and the virus tally to 7,866, officials said on Sunday.

Both the deaths and new cases were reported from Leh district, which has witnessed a surge in the COVID-19 cases over the past one month, the officials said, as a civil society group called for a voluntary week-long lockdown from Monday to break the chain.

The latest deaths took the virus toll in Ladakh to 98 — 57 in Leh and 41 in Kargil — district, they said, adding that 113 patients were discharged after successful treatment, taking the total number of recovered patients to 6,856, which is 87 per cent of the total cases.

Of the 912 active cases, the majority of 805 are undergoing treatment in Leh while rest of 107 are in Kargil district, the officials said.

Expressing concern over the spike in coronavirus cases, Leh civil society has appealed to the public to support its week-long lockdown call in Leh from Monday.

“The lockdown is voluntarily supported by merchant associations, transporters and other stakeholders to prevent further spread of the virus,” Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam president Abdul Qayum, who was flanked by various religious heads, including Ladakh Bhuddist Association representative Tsewang, told reporters.

Tsewang said if people do not extend support to such a step to break the chain, the situation is likely to become uncontrollable during winter.

They requested the public to postpone their marriage ceremonies and wait for the situation to improve and appealed for minimum gathering during funerals.