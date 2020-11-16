Ladakh, Latest News
Leh,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 4:57 PM

Ladakh UT records 40 coronavirus cases; 96 patients recovered

After the discharge of 96 patients, 922 active cases remained in the union territory.
File Photo [For representational purpose only]

Forty people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the infection count in the Union Territory to 7,396, while 96 patients recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing down the active cases to 922, an official bulletin said on Monday.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 89 fatalities — 49 in Leh district and 40 in Kargil district — since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the bulletin released by the Health Department on Monday afternoon, 38 new cases were detected in Leh and two others in Kargil.

It said 96 patients were discharged after their successful treatment in Leh, taking the total number of cured patients in the Union Territory to 6,385.

After the discharge of 96 patients, 922 active cases remained in the union territory. Of these, the bulletin said 811 are undergoing treatment in Leh and 111 in Kargil.

