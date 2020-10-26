LAHDC election: BJP wins six seats out of seven in Nubra valley

The Leh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious on six seats out of seven in Nubra valley in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election.

An official told the news agency- KNO that BJP has won six seats out of seven at Nubra valley, the result of which has been declared.

He said that an independent candidate, Konchon Stanzin has emerged victorious on one seat in Nubra valley.

The counting of Nubra valley has concluded and all these seven seats fall in the same area.

Pertinently, Konchon Stanzin had left BJP days ahead of the LAHDC election.

Meanwhile, an official said that the counting is still underway within a strong room. The LAHDC has 26 seats.