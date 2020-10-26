Ladakh, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 1:45 PM

LAHDC election: BJP wins six seats out of seven in Nubra valley

The counting of Nubra valley has concluded and all these seven seats fall in the same area.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 26, 2020, 1:45 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The Leh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious on six seats out of seven in Nubra valley in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) election.

An official told the news agency- KNO that BJP has won six seats out of seven at Nubra valley, the result of which has been declared.

Trending News
Representational Image

CRPF man who shot himself with his service rifle, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

Bandipora Master Plan to be reviewed after 50 years

3rd buyer-seller meet conducted successfully: Director Horticulture

Musical evening held at Manasbal

He said that an independent candidate, Konchon Stanzin has emerged victorious on one seat in Nubra valley.

The counting of Nubra valley has concluded and all these seven seats fall in the same area.

Pertinently, Konchon Stanzin had left BJP days ahead of the LAHDC election.

Latest News
Photo Source: Official Facebook page of Ajit Pawar.

Now, Maharashtra's Dy CM Ajit Pawar tests COVID positive

Representational Image

Bangladeshi, Pakistani economists under-represented at top UK varsities

Ex Union minister Dilip ray. Photo Source: Twitter / @ArshIsmail

Coal scam: Ex-Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to 3 years jail

Representational Image. Source: Wikipedia / GetaGaia

Microsoft begins journey to discontinue Internet Explorer

Meanwhile, an official said that the counting is still underway within a strong room. The LAHDC has 26 seats.

Tagged in , ,
Related News