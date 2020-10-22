LAHDC polls: Voting underway amid proper security arrangements in Leh

The voting for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh is underway across the district amid proper security arrangements in Union Territory of Ladakh.

An official told news agency KNO that the voting began at 8 am today morning.

He said stringent security arrangements have been made and sufficient number of officials have been deployed at all the polling stations to ensure hassle—free voting.

As many as 94 candidates are in fray which includes 26 each from BJP and Congress, 19 from Aam Admi Party and 23 independents.

Additional deputy commissioner Leh, Sonam Chosjor told KNO that people are coming out to cast their votes.

A party associate of the BJP said that Member Parliament, Jamyang Namgyal came out early morning to cast his vote at his native area in Leh.