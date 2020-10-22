Ladakh, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 10:10 AM

LAHDC polls: Voting underway amid proper security arrangements in Leh

As many as 94 candidates are in fray which includes 26 each from BJP and Congress, 19 from Aam Admi Party and 23 independents.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 10:10 AM
Representational Pic

The voting for Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh is underway across the  district amid proper security arrangements in Union Territory of Ladakh.

An official told news agency KNO that the voting began at 8 am today morning.

Trending News

SSP Anantnag holds counselling session for youth

National Police Day | We've to strive for lasting peace in J&K: DGP

Wreckage of the truck which met with an accident at Zojila Pass / GK Photo

1 killed, 3 injured in Zojila road accident

Committee recommends school-based exams for class 11 students

He said stringent security arrangements have been made and sufficient number of officials have been deployed at all the polling stations to ensure hassle—free voting.

As many as 94 candidates are in fray  which includes 26 each from BJP and Congress, 19 from Aam Admi Party and 23 independents.

Additional deputy commissioner Leh, Sonam Chosjor told KNO that people are coming out to cast their votes.  

Latest News

NIFF tournament's final today

Adil Khan beat injuries to make comeback

Altaf Memorial T-20 Police Premier Cricket League on

Representational pic

Police Martyrs Memorial Sports Festival held

A party associate of the BJP said that Member Parliament, Jamyang Namgyal came out early morning to cast his vote at his native area in Leh.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News