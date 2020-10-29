Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 4:55 PM

Land laws: Will not stay silent, says Mehbooba Mufti

"Will not let anyone loot J&K's land and resources"
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 29, 2020, 4:55 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that she will not let anyone “loot” land and resources in J&K.

“We will not stay silent and will make efforts that nobody takes away our land and resources. We will not let it happen,” said Mufti during a press conference at her residence in Srinagar.

Trending News
Aerial view of Srinagar. Source: Wikipedia / KennyOMG

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits demand ban on J&K land sale to outsiders

File Photo of India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri promises action after passenger alleges COVID-19 protocol violation at Srinagar airport

GK Photo

PDP office in Srinagar sealed to thwart party's protest on new land laws: Mehbooba Mufti

GK Photo

Three residential houses gutted, two partially damaged in Sopore blaze

Mufti alleged that the Centre has no love for the Kashmiris but only for its resources.

Warning the Centre that they were not only the ”Twitter” politicians, Mufti while referring to curbs on the party protest today, said: “Today you stopped us on the behest of force but next time this will not happen.”

She said that everyday new directions were being passed by the centre to pressurize people of J&K. “If they have that much of force why don’t they throw out the Chinese who have occupied the Indian land in Ladakh. They go helpless in front of them,” she said.

Latest News
Anthony Fauci. Photo Source: Wikimedia

Covid-19 vaccine not likely to be available by next year: Fauci

File Photo

West wants to 're-launch Crusades' against Islam, says Turkey President Erdogan

Aerial view of Srinagar. Source: Wikipedia / KennyOMG

Migrant Kashmiri Pandits demand ban on J&K land sale to outsiders

File Photo

'Pak Army chief's 'legs were shaking' as Qureshi said India would attack if Abhinandan not freed'

Mufti said that the Centre was selling Article 370 outside J&K. “Whenever poor people ask them for jobs and food, they ask them to go to J&K and then buy the land there,” she said.

She said that even the people of Ladakh were not happy with the move.

Tagged in ,
Related News