Land laws: Will not stay silent, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that she will not let anyone “loot” land and resources in J&K.

“We will not stay silent and will make efforts that nobody takes away our land and resources. We will not let it happen,” said Mufti during a press conference at her residence in Srinagar.

Mufti alleged that the Centre has no love for the Kashmiris but only for its resources.

Warning the Centre that they were not only the ”Twitter” politicians, Mufti while referring to curbs on the party protest today, said: “Today you stopped us on the behest of force but next time this will not happen.”

She said that everyday new directions were being passed by the centre to pressurize people of J&K. “If they have that much of force why don’t they throw out the Chinese who have occupied the Indian land in Ladakh. They go helpless in front of them,” she said.

Mufti said that the Centre was selling Article 370 outside J&K. “Whenever poor people ask them for jobs and food, they ask them to go to J&K and then buy the land there,” she said.

She said that even the people of Ladakh were not happy with the move.