UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 7:10 PM

Larnoo encounter: Slain militant was LeT's IED expert, says police

Police on Saturday said that the militant killed in Larnoo area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag town was a foreigner and an IED expert of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

“One foreign militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Nasir @Shakeel Saab @Shak Bhai, A Category militant and an IED expert affiliated with proscribed militant outfit LeT,” said a police spokesperson.

He said following a specific input regarding presence of militants in Larnoo area of Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 19RR and 164Bn CRPF.

“As the presence of militant got ascertained during the search operation, he was given the opportunity to surrender however he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated triggering an encounter,” the spokesperson said.

He said incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. “All the recovered material has been taken into case custody for further investigation,” he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Larnoo and investigation has been taken up.

“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the spokesperson added.

