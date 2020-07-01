Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, Osman and Nasir, involved in Sopore attack: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that two LeT militants – Osman and Nasir – carried out an attack on CRPF in Sopore town of northern Baramulla district, which left a CRPF trooper dead and three others wounded.

Credible input indicates that 02 LeT militants, Osman, a foreigner and Nasir were involved in the attack on the joint police and CRPF party, said a police spokesman, in a statement.

“Regarding the incident case under relevant sections of law was registered by police and investigation is in progress,” he said.

Giving details about the incident, the spokesman said at about 0740 hours, militants fired indiscriminately upon joint party of Police and CRPF from attic of a nearby mosque near Nowpora crossing Model Town Sopore.

In this attack, four CRPF personnel and a civilian got injured. “Among injured, 01 CRPF Personnel and the civilian succumbed to their injuries. The killed civilian has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Khan son of Gh. Mohammad Khan resident of Mustafa Colony HMT Srinagar,” he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the militants were hiding in a mosque and as the joint party was de-boarding the vehicles for naka duty, they were fired upon indiscriminately by the hiding militants.

The slain civilian who was accompanied by his 3-year grandchild were passing through the area when the militants fired indiscriminately, said the spokesman.

He said four CRPF personnel and the civilian were hit by bullets, fired indiscriminately by militants.

“The said civilian and CRPF personnel received bullet of militants initially before our retaliation. Hiding militants escaped from the mosque and our parties followed them and retaliated. However, the minor boy was rescued by the police/crpf,” added the spokesman.