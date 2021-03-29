Lawaypora attack: Injured CRPF trooper succumbs, toll 3

A CRPF man injured in a militant attack in Lawaypora area of Srinagar last week, succumbed to injuries at hospital here on Monday, taking the number of the paramilitary men killed in the attack to three, officials said.



Constable Jaganath Rai of 73 battalion succumbed to his injury at SKIMS Soura, the officials told news agency GNS.



Two CRPF personnel—a sub-Inspector and a constable (driver) of CRPF’s 73 battalion— were killed and as many others were injured, one of them grievously, in an attack at around 3:45 hours on Thursday last.

The militants had also snatched an Ak-47 rifle from the CRPF personnel.



Police have said that the attack was carried out by Lashker-e-Toiba and claimed arrest of two OGWs in connection with the incident.